Officials respond to officer-involved shooting in Orange City, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Officials in Volusia County responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.
The incident stemmed from an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Orange City, according to police.
No officers were injured in the shooting, according to officials.
A condition on the individual who was shot by police has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}