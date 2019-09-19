  • Officials respond to officer-involved shooting in Orange City, police say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Officials in Volusia County responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

    The incident stemmed from an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Orange City, according to police.

    No officers were injured in the shooting, according to officials.

    A condition on the individual who was shot by police has not yet been released. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories