Officials search for possible missing kayaker in Lake Jesup area, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating the possibility that a person is missing after an empty kayak was found floating in Lake Jesup Friday morning.
Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a fisherman discovered the kayak floating in the water near Lake Jesup Park on the northwest side of the lake around 7:30 a.m.
The witness also spotted an oar floating in the water nearby, according to deputies.
Officials also released a photo of the same brand of kayak that was discovered in the water.
Detectives have canvassed residences, parks and boat ramps for any evidence of a possible missing person.
Officials are asking anyone who may know of someone who expressed an intention to go kayaking and has not been heard from since Friday or earlier in the week to contact Detective Wilkerson at 407-665-65337.
