0 OIA may try new tech to reduce noise complaints

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando International Airport wants to try something new for handling noise around the airport.

Airport officials want to try new technology designed to help workers track noise complaints and potentially generate data on how to quiet things down.

During a single week in October, OIA racked up more than 900 complaints. Airport officials said it's because more people and more flights are going in and out.

"Most of the time, it is really loud. It rattles the windows. Upstairs, you cannot have anything on the walls, because it rattles them right off the walls," said resident Sharon Scott.

She's lived here for decades, and she understands she's by an airport, but she and the neighbors she's had all that time never expected the airport to serve 46 million people a year.

"It's just too loud. It's unbelievable. You have to hear it to see what I'm talking about," said resident James Ferrell.

OIA says it's dealing with more planes now than ever and the Federal Aviation Administration has to slot them in narrowly between airspace for Tampa and Miami, which previously left little room for innovation.

New tracking technologies from a company called Casper could change that.

The airport's in the final stages of buying the system. Users can log on, see the exact flight that just went over their house and then file a complaint.

Users can also rewind time and see what the planes was doing last week or last month.

On the airport's end, the system is supposed to better organize complaints and log noise data.

The hope is to spot trends with noisy aircraft and make recommendations to the FAA and airlines for keeping them quiet.

The airport and the company are still hammering out a deal.

They're hoping to have it done in December.

