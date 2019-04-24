  • OIA wants stricter safety regulations for peer-to-peer car rentals

    By: Field Sutton

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the Orlando International Airport want stricter safety regulations for people renting cars from peer-to-peer rental companies.

    The companies -- Turo, Maven, HyreCar and Getaround -- offer a service similar to Airbnb, but for vehicles.

    Officials said the current issue they face is that someone could park their car anywhere on the airport's property and have someone pick it up later. The airport is proposing the cars instead be dropped off in front of the new terminal C area.

    "The aviation authority is aware, through investigative services, that there's some P2P operators that are on site without authorization," said Ratib Hussein with parking operations and ground transportation.

    The airport's ground committee held the first of two public hearings on how it will handle peer-to-peer rentals.

    OIA wants to add a fee of $2.50 on each car picked up and have the companies cut airport authority a 10 percent check each month on all the revenue from airport pickups.

    The second public hearing on the issue is Thursday at 11 a.m.

    Officials have to vote on whatever changes get made to the regulations before they go into effect.

