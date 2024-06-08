OIA ready to celebrate an early July 4th with a free concert

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travel in style as the Orlando International Airport get ready to welcome the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

I preparation for the Fourth of July holiday, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will celebrate its traditional Liberty Weekend concert featuring the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Aviation Authority invites the community to attend the free event.

The Colonel Joe Kittinger Award will be presented to a distinguished local veteran for service and contributions to aviation, the country and the Central Florida community, prior to the show.

The musical program will include patriotic favorites and American classics, stated a news release.

The Central Florida Community Arts Choir will sing a selection of familiar tunes during before the orchestra take the stage.

The festivities being at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, in Terminal C on level 2 at departures.

Those attending the event will receive three hours of complimentary garage parking.

