Volunteers help to fill backpacks with school supplies for local students in need

Hundreds of people filled the Orange County Convention Center this week to help kids in need.

Over 400 volunteers filled empty backpacks at this year’s “Great Big Backpack Build.”

Volunteers moved the backpacks through 20 assembly stations, filling them with school supplies.

One middle school teacher described the impact these donations make on students.

“It pulls at your heartstrings,” said teacher Alecia Bryant. “This is a blessing to those kids and their families.”

This comes as Central Florida’s school districts report an increasing number of students in need.

Orange County Public Schools is even offering free meals all summer long to help kids experiencing food insecurity.

