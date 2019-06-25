0 One day after hitting all-time power peak, OUC reports outage in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The power went out at the Orange County courthouse for 20 minutes on Tuesday pausing testimony in court cases and trapping people in elevators at lunchtime.

The Orlando Utilities Commission said the power was restored by 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and that no cause for the outage has been determined.

The outage came one day after OUC reported an all-time power use record. The utilities company said its users hit the record for the most power ever used at one moment in the company's 96-year history.

The company said its previous all-time power peak was set in August 2016.

Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler was inside the courthouse at the time of the outage listening to testimony in the murder case against Scott Nelson.

She said testimony paused because power was needed to show videos and photos to the jury.

At 12:20 p.m., Butler said crews from the Orlando Fire Department were at the courthouse working to free people who were trapped in elevators during the outage.

Some power is back on at the courthouse. I see lights! #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 25, 2019

Orlando fire is here rescuing folks from the courthouse stuck in elevators after the power went out. #wftv pic.twitter.com/V9w4uX0uST — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 25, 2019

Deputy at the courthouse say the entire courthouse is without power. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 25, 2019

We are being told the courthouse floor 6 where the trial is happening for Scott Nelson has lost power. Feed from the courtroom down. Working to find out what happened #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 25, 2019

