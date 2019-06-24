Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of killing Winter Park caregiver

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Opening statements began Monday in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caregiver at her employer’s home in 2017.
Investigators said Scott Nelson kidnapped Jennifer Fulford from the home, killed her and dumped her body in the woods. He wrapped her body in duct tape and tied her wrists and ankles, investigators said.
It took nearly two weeks to select the jury in the case.
While in prison, records show Nelson wrote a letter where he complained about a lack of food.
Officials said he offered to confess to other robberies and unsolved murders. In exchange, he requested more food, a private cell and a bottom bunk bed.
Defense attorneys said he thought police would help get him better conditions on the inside, and that's why he talked about Fulford's alleged murder and helped police locate a knife.
Defense attorneys unsuccessfully fought to get the confession thrown out of court. Prosecutors said he was never promised anything and was read his rights.
If convicted, Nelson could face the death penalty.
