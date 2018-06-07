  • Man accused of killing Winter Park nanny writes judge 2nd letter listing complaints

    By: Samantha Manning

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing a Winter Park nanny last year wants a judge to release him from jail.

    Scott Edward Nelson sent a judge another handwritten list of complaints about how he's being treated. It comes after a letter last month in which he claimed to be a serial killer.

    Related Headlines

    In the letter, Nelson said he hasn't been given his brother's home addresses, he wants his 1982 high school year book but didn't explain why, he claims a van he rode in was too hot and he said he wants more food.

    Read: Man's competency delays trial in killing Seminole County nanny

    WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said Nelson's letter to the judge is unlikely to affect his case.

    "These grievances are petty, inconsequential and even borderline whiny," Sheaffer said. "They're not going to have any effect on the orderly prosecution of this case."

    Nelson will remain at the Orange County Jail until his trial. He has a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of killing Winter Park nanny writes judge 2nd letter listing…

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘You shot her down like a dog': Recording details interrogation of Markeith Loyd

  • Headline Goes Here

    Metal detector enthusiast finds 1916 deputy badge in forest near Wekiva River

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando family finds itself feet away from stealthy alligator

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to take advantage of Florida's hurricane sales tax holiday