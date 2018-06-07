Man accused of killing Winter Park nanny writes judge 2nd letter listing complaints

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing a Winter Park nanny last year wants a judge to release him from jail.
Scott Edward Nelson sent a judge another handwritten list of complaints about how he's being treated. It comes after a letter last month in which he claimed to be a serial killer.
In the letter, Nelson said he hasn't been given his brother's home addresses, he wants his 1982 high school year book but didn't explain why, he claims a van he rode in was too hot and he said he wants more food.
WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said Nelson's letter to the judge is unlikely to affect his case.
"These grievances are petty, inconsequential and even borderline whiny," Sheaffer said. "They're not going to have any effect on the orderly prosecution of this case."
Nelson will remain at the Orange County Jail until his trial. He has a court hearing scheduled for Monday.
