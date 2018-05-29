Man's competency delays trial in killing Seminole County nanny

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing a nanny, who worked for a Winter Park family, will not go to trial next month.
Scott Nelson, 54, is in the Orange County Jail, being held on first-degree murder charges, kidnapping with a weapon, burglary and carjacking, among other charges, in the September death of Jennifer Lynn Fulford.
Nelson’s trial is scheduled to start in two weeks, but during a court hearing Tuesday, his public defender filed documents that questioned Nelson's competency.
Nelson's trial date has been taken off the court document. There is no word yet on when it will be rescheduled.
Court records show police have a confession.
Earlier this month, Eyewitness News reported Scott Nelson said he was a serial killer and connected to bank robberies and that he’s never been caught.
