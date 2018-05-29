  • Man's competency delays trial in killing Seminole County nanny

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Shannon Butler

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing a nanny, who worked for a Winter Park family, will not go to trial next month.

    Scott Nelson, 54, is in the Orange County Jail, being held on first-degree murder charges, kidnapping with a weapon, burglary and carjacking, among other charges, in the September death of Jennifer Lynn Fulford.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Report: Man accused of killing Seminole County nanny violently hurt father

    Nelson’s trial is scheduled to start in two weeks, but during a court hearing Tuesday, his public defender filed documents that questioned Nelson's competency.

    Nelson's trial date has been taken off the court document. There is no word yet on when it will be rescheduled.

    Court records show police have a confession.

    Earlier this month, Eyewitness News reported Scott Nelson said he was a serial killer and connected to bank robberies and that he’s never been caught.

    Read: Documents: Slain Altamonte Springs woman was stabbed, suffocated

    Follow Channel 9's Shannon Butler's tweets for the latest.

    >>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man's competency delays trial in killing Seminole County nanny

  • Headline Goes Here

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' reboot amid outrage over tweet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former pastor, a father of 10, killed by wrong-way driver on I-4

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tracking Tuesday storms as Alberto packs a punch

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is the UV Index and how to your protect your skin from sun's fierce rays