  • One dead, one injured after shooting near Azalea Park

    By: Sarah Wilson , Field Sutton

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near Azalea Park early Wednesday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    Neighbors living off Hendren Drive near Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road said they heard several shots outside their homes around 1:30 a.m.

    Lt. Ian Berkman said two victims showed up at a local hospital, which is where one of them died and the other is still in critical condition.

    Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

    Officers are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to call OPD or Crimeline.

