One killed, one critically injured in crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash between a motorcycle and a car in Orange County left one person dead and another critically injured on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at International Drive and Meadow Band Loop around 5:39 p.m., according to troopers.

A 63-year-old woman was driving a Mitsubishi Mirage west on Meadow Bend Loop, approaching the intersection of International Drive.

At the same time, a motorcycle was traveling north on International Drive, approaching Meadow Bend Loop in the center lane.

The Mirage attempted to turn left onto International Drive in the direct path of the motorcycle, resulting in the two vehicles colliding.

Both victims were taken to the hospital; the driver of the MIrage died while the rider of the motorcycle was in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

