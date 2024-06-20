OPD updates LGBTQ+ ‘safe place’ markers to be even more inclusive

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is rolling out a new version of the stickers they use to assure members of the LGBTQ+ community that they’re walking into a safe space.

More than 200 businesses across Orlando have said they want to be a visible sign of unity since the police department launched the initiative.

Etched in the corner of Orlando neighborhood blocks, the rectangular stickers identify the establishment is a safe place for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback,” Red Scarlet Salon owner Jennifer Lopez said. “People walk by. They sometimes hear a flag...They’ve seen our safe space.”

Sgt. Amanda White serves as the Orlando Police Department’s lead LGBTQ+ Liaison. White says the stickers are still needed.

“Our Safe Place program, in particular, is about unity,” White explained. “We’re still seeing some graffiti targeting not just the LGBTQ.”

That’s why White says they’re swapping out the old stickers with a new version.

The phrase “report anti-LGBTQ crimes” will now say “Report Hate Crimes” and include the Progress Pride flag, covering every group and identity represented within its corners.

Businesses have to apply and agree to certain terms in order to participate in the initiative.

For more information on how to join the program and report hate crimes in the community, click here.

