Orange County elections supervisor OKs extra security for voters in assisted living, nursing homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean has authorized additional security this year for the county’s Supervised Voting sites.

Florida law requires supervised voting for “absent electors residing in any assisted living facility or nursing home facility.”

According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, at least 30 such facilities in Orange County have registered for supervised voting service in August and November.

For the first time, the Supervisor of Elections will post off-duty Orange County deputies and other law enforcement at each of the registered facilities.

The deputies and officers will then escort elections staffers who will drive the completed ballots to the Supervisor of Elections office.

“Trust is the most important part of the election process,” Gilzean said in a statement. “As such, we are pleased to provide an additional layer of security for these voters and their votes.”

On Wednesday, Gilzean announced two new polling locations for the 2024 election season.

Eatonville will open its Town Hall on Kennedy Boulevard for early voting.

Gilzean’s office is also partnering with Lift Orlando to offer another new voting location at the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center on Tampa Avenue in Orlando.

It will be open for early voting in the Primary Election from Aug. 5 through Aug. 18, 2024, and in the General Election from Oct. 18 through Nov. 3, 2024.

