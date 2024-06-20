Cold case detectives identify woman whose skeleton was found in Christmas in 2003

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Cold case detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve now identified a woman who was found murdered more than 20 years ago.

The investigation began back on the 29th of December in 2003 when deputies responded to the 4700 block of Taylor Creek Rd. in Christmas after two landscapers reported finding human skeletal remains in the area.

Orange County detectives determined the person was likely killed elsewhere and later dumped where the remains were found.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives spoke with people who were there at the time but weren’t able to learn anything about the victim’s identity.

The sheriff’s office released a Crimeline bulletin featuring a forensic sketch of the victim and photographs of jewelry that was found with the remains, but she would remain unidentified for the next 20 years.

In 2022, the sheriff’s office received a grant from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, allowing them to send the remains to Othram Inc. for forensic genetic genealogy testing in an effort to identify the victim.

Genealogists successfully developed a genetic profile from the remains using technology that wasn’t available in 2003 and successfully found a match for that profile in 2023.

According to the sheriff’s office, cold case detectives sent that information to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, who positively identified the victim in March of this year as Holly Garcia.

Investigators say Garcia was a 22-year-old wife and mother in 2003 who lived on the east side of Orlando. According to the sheriff’s office, Garcia lived at the Palm Bay apartments off of Semoran Blvd. in 2002, and at the Hollowbrook Apartments on Curry Ford Rd. in 2003.

Deputies say Garcia was never reported missing.

According to investigators, Garcia was also known to have a husband at the time, identified as Miguel Angel Garcia-Rivera. Detectives say they’re still trying to locate him as well for questioning in the case.

Investigators say they believe Garcia-Rivera’s family might have information about where he is now or what his relationship with Holly was like.

Detectives with the Cold Case Unit are also asking anyone who may have known Miguel and Holly, or who may have been a neighbor to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Investigators say they believe there are still people in the area who knew Holly in 2003 or were in her social circle who can provide information that may help solve the case.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and could become eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if they information the provide leads to an arrest.

