Opening arguments for the trial of Daniel Stearns commenced

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Daniel Stearns & Nancy Howery A 32-year-old Palm Bay was arrested in the shooting and dismemberment of a 44-year-old woman missing from Indian Harbour Beach, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon.
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County judge heard opening arguments today in the murder trial of Daniel Sterns, who is facing felony second-degree murder charges.

Sterns is accused of killing his girlfriend, 44-year-old Nancy Howery, during a fight in 2023.

Law enforcement alleges that Sterns shot Howery, then burned and buried her body.

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

