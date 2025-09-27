Opening arguments for the trial of Daniel Stearns commenced

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County judge heard opening arguments today in the murder trial of Daniel Sterns, who is facing felony second-degree murder charges.

Sterns is accused of killing his girlfriend, 44-year-old Nancy Howery, during a fight in 2023.

Law enforcement alleges that Sterns shot Howery, then burned and buried her body.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the trial.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group