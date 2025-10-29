Local

Orange Center Elementary set to launch as innovative K-8 STEM charter school near Jones High

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Good is Everywhere STEM Festival Walt Disney World Boys and Girls Clubhouse, VyStar Credit Union hosted the “Good is Everywhere STEM Festival.” Students tried hands-on activities like robotics, drone flight and more. (VyStar Credit Union)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange Center Elementary, situated near Jones High in Orlando, is set to become a new STEM charter school.

The Orange County School Board has authorized an agreement with Lift Orlando to transform the elementary school into a K-8 STEM academy.

School board officials mentioned that Lift Orlando has been supporting students and their families at Orange Center since 2019.

The school’s conversion contract is valid for 15 years, during which the district will oversee campus maintenance.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read