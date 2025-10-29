Orange Center Elementary set to launch as innovative K-8 STEM charter school near Jones High

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange Center Elementary, situated near Jones High in Orlando, is set to become a new STEM charter school.

The Orange County School Board has authorized an agreement with Lift Orlando to transform the elementary school into a K-8 STEM academy.

School board officials mentioned that Lift Orlando has been supporting students and their families at Orange Center since 2019.

The school’s conversion contract is valid for 15 years, during which the district will oversee campus maintenance.

