Orange City mobile home destroyed by fire

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - An Orange City woman looked out her window around 3 a.m. on Thursday to see a blinding red light. Outside, her neighbor’s mobile home was burning to the ground.
The woman called 911 and firefighters arrived on scene to find flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Related Headlines
Firefighters said the home is a complete loss. So far no injuries have been reported.
The fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire, and also to search the remains of the home to make sure no one was inside during the blaze.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for live updates from the scene.
.@orange_city_fd has its hands full with a mobile home fire. As you can see it is completely destroyed. Unclear if it was occupied. Firefighters haven’t entered to check. pic.twitter.com/dcVhWN8djt— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) March 7, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}