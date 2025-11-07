Orange County accelerated learning program offers free courses in over 30 trades

ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, improving your financial situation may feel impossible, but there’s a local program that can pay your tuition, train you in six weeks, and connect you with a job right away.

It’s called the Family Self-Sufficiency Program, or FSSP. It provides tuition-free accelerated learning in over 30 trades.

It’s paid for by federal grants and takes place in six weeks. The program is also made possible through partnerships with Valencia College and Orange Technical College, with courses on both campuses.

FSSP even pays for books and provides help with rent, utilities and child care when needed, removing any barrier to getting an education.

Most students get a job before completing the course, just like their instructor, La’Tanya Hardy, who worked as a shipping clerk for a year before being asked to teach this course herself.

“This was my opportunity, free tuition, to create stability for myself and my family.” Hardy said of her experience in FSSP.

In addition to being an Orange County resident, to qualify for the program you need to be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and meet the income requirements.

You can apply on the county’s website.

