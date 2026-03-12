Orange County announces opening date for new animal shelter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s newest animal shelter now has a grand opening date.

The facility is located on South John Young Parkway.

The new construction follows a 2021 accidental fire at the organization’s previous facility on Conroy Road.

The project was developed to replace that building and expand the county’s animal housing capabilities.

The new building provides double the space of the previous facility.

The shelter is dedicated to housing stray animals and pets surrendered by residents, with a focus on cats and dogs.

The new facility is scheduled to open on March 28.

