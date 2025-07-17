Orange County announces webinars for small business owners

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County announces a new Small Business Enterprise Program.

The program is designed to encourage small businesses to participate in the procurement of goods and services for Orange County and to expand opportunities for local small businesses to participate in county procurement and contracting.

Orange County will host 1-hour virtual webinars from July 18 through August 1, 2025.

Small business owners are invited to participate and provide input.

The webinar sessions will cover program details, answer questions, and collect feedback to help shape the initiative.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group