Orange County approves funding to enhance Wells’ Built Museum

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Commissioners have approved plans to enhance the Wells’ Built Museum of African American History, with funding sourced from the Tourist Development Tax.

According to county officials, the funding for the museum’s improvements will be released in phases over the next two years.

The museum, initially constructed by Dr. Williams Monroe Wells, served as a hotel and entertainment venue for African Americans during the segregation era.

The approved plans also include renovating Dr. Wells’s home, which is adjacent to the museum.

This initiative aims to preserve and enhance the site’s historical significance.

The site played a crucial role in providing accommodation and entertainment to African Americans who were denied access to other hotels during segregation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group