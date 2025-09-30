ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Board of County Commissioners has approved the construction of a new animal shelter, awarding a $49 million contract to The Collage Companies.

The new Orange County Animal Services shelter is set to be the largest in the state, spanning 123,419 square feet and providing housing for 265 dogs and 200 cats.

Scheduled for completion in the summer of 2027, the facility will feature two floors, with dogs on the first floor and cats on the second, all within an air-conditioned environment.

Photos: Orange County approves plan to build the largest animal shelter in Florida

“This new building will be a symbol of the values we hold as a community,” said Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “We’re investing in a future where animals, staff, and residents will thrive, and I believe we should be proud of this step forward.”

Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services, stated, “We’re most proud of the improved experience for our shelter pets, with air-conditioning, more space, and a healthier and more comfortable environment. If the pets are happy, our staff, visitors, and community will be happy, too, knowing we’re providing the best possible care.”

The design contract for the project was awarded to Bacon Group, Inc., Architecture in March 2022.

During the planning and design phases, OCAS staff collaborated closely with the architect’s team, which included various subject matter experts and consultants.

They also toured shelters throughout the state to discuss ideal layouts to optimize programs.

The design incorporates elements from the Fear Free Shelters concept, aiming to mitigate the spread of disease and improve the overall well-being of the animals.

The new building will be located on the plot of land shared by the existing OCAS facility and Orange County Mosquito Control, which is being relocated.

