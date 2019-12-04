Orange County considering tougher ban on plastics, Styrofoam

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - County leaders are looking at a tougher ban on plastic forks, plates and Styrofoam cups.
The ordinance would only affect facilities owned and operated by Orange County, not the general public or privately owned properties.
County staff presented the framework for the potential new ordinance on Tuesday.
The proposal would ban single-use plastics and polystyrene foams that are not biodegradable at places such as the convention center, the parks or the county jail.
Biodegradable versions of the same products only cost a few pennies more.
"I think the most important part of this is showing that leadership and being able to be that educator for the public, saying ‘We can make these changes and that there are great products out there,'" said Alan Marshall with Orange County Planning.
In local storm drains and waterways, up to 50 percent of all debris that gathers is trash including plastics and Styrofoam, according to city officials.
The ordinance is still a few months out since Orange County just hired their first-ever sustainability officer. That person will be in charge of drafting the new policy. The officer hasn't started working yet.
