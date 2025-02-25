Orange County correctional officer arrested on battery, child abuse charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Corrections Department has confirmed the arrest of one of its correctional officers.

The department says Joshua Sutton, 39, was arrested by Apopka police on two battery charges Monday. One charge was for touching or striking, while the other was for domestic violence by strangulation. He also faces a child cruelty charge.

Jail records show Sutton has a total bail amount of $8,000. He was still in county custody Tuesday morning.

Sutton was relieved of duty without pay, pending a review and investigation of the allegations.

The corrections department says Sutton has been employed with them since May 2024.

