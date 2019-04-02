Orange County corrections officer suspended for emailing inmates' personal information

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County corrections officer was suspended after investigators said he emailed personal information of dozens of inmates to his wife, according to an internal affairs report.
Computers at the Orange County Jail flagged officer Tamaine Miller for sending out thousands of non-work-related emails to his wife.
A follow-up investigation revealed Miller accessed inmate’s personal information on 35 occasions.
An internal affairs report states Miller sent inmates’ arrest affidavits to outside emails 17 times.
Those documents are open records and can be requested by the public—but personal information like Social Security numbers would be redacted.
In this case, that personal information was not redacted.
The investigation revealed the documents sent by Miller included inmate’s Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and medical information protected by HIPAA.
Ten of those emails went to Miller’s wife; eight went to his sister; and two went to his own personal email account.
Miller told investigators he just wanted to read what the inmates were in for, and he wanted his wife to know too.
Miller was suspended two weeks without pay.
