Orange County deputies ask for raises after Orlando police receive historic raises

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officers with the Orlando Police Department received historic pay raises this year. Now, other agencies are forced to follow suit to keep up with recruiting and retention.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to raise the pay of its deputies.

In a letter to the members of the Fraternal Order of Police, President Jeff Stinton wrote, “The OPD MID contract pay increases brings their pay out of range with the OCSO and hinders attempts to recruit future deputies, and more importantly, retain existing qualified and well-trained deputies, corporals and sergeants.”

The FOP presented a 6% and 8% raise.

Along with the raise already written in the contract, it would mean a 13 to 15% pay raise, and Orange County deputies would bring home more than Orlando police officers.

The starting pay for Orlando police is $65,000. New Orange County deputies make $10,000 less.

Sheriff John Mina said in a statement on Friday that his agency is not only the largest but also the premiere agency in Central Florida.

“We offer the best training, equipment and opportunity to advance for our deputies. As such, I strongly believe the level of pay for our sworn agency members should reflect that.”

The sheriff must ask the county commission for more money to provide more raises.

