Orange County deputies investigate shooting on Sand Lake Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on West Sand Lake Road on Tuesday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call on the 2400 block of West Sand Lake Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in 20s that had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have not released any information on the suspect or a motive behind the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

