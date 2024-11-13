Orange County deputies investigate shooting on Sand Lake Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on West Sand Lake Road on Tuesday evening.
Around 5:35 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call on the 2400 block of West Sand Lake Road.
When deputies arrived, they found a man in 20s that had been shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies have not released any information on the suspect or a motive behind the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.
