Titusville police say man killed by officers was armed with a gun

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department released more information about the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in February that left a man dead.

Officers say 25-year-old Tri-Marea Charles was armed with a gun when they opened fire.

Now the police chief says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has concluded its investigation and started an internal review process.

The state attorney’s office must still complete a legal review to see if the police officers committed any crimes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group