  • Orange County deputies investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex in Pine Hills

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on North Powers Drive in Pine Hills.

    READ: Man attempts to run over deputy with vehicle, investigators say

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

    The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Investigators are still searching for the gunman; so far, no arrests have been made.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories