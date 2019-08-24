Orange County deputies investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on North Powers Drive in Pine Hills.
Investigators said a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are still searching for the gunman; so far, no arrests have been made.
