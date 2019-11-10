  • Man in critical condition after being shot at apartment complex, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    PINE HILLS, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of North Pine Hills Road.

    Deputies said they discovered a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

    The man was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to deputies.

    Officials said they are searching for a suspect.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    No other details were released.

    This is a developing story. Channel 9 is sending a crew to get more information.

