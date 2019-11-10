Man in critical condition after being shot at apartment complex, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of North Pine Hills Road.
Deputies said they discovered a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to deputies.
Officials said they are searching for a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story. Channel 9 is sending a crew to get more information.
Happening Now: Seven OCSO patrol cars at this apartment complex on 2800 North Pine Hills Road. Working on details now @WFTV pic.twitter.com/DEipECpnuo— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) November 10, 2019
UPDATE: OCSO says a man was found here with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Deputies are looking for the suspect. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/4dqawNVMzT— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) November 10, 2019
