Orange County deputies make arrest in connection to deadly crash from more than a year ago

Orange County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a deadly crash from more than a year ago.
Investigators said Fernando Marcano Suarez chased Tyler Porter with a stick during an argument along Colonial Drive in April of last year.
Porter walked into traffic and was hit and killed by a driver.
Investigators said the driver stayed on the scene but Marcano Suarez ran away.
Marcano Suarez is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
