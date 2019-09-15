  • Orange County deputies make arrest in connection to deadly crash from more than a year ago

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Orange County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a deadly crash from more than a year ago.

    Investigators said Fernando Marcano Suarez chased Tyler Porter with a stick during an argument along Colonial Drive in April of last year.

    Porter walked into traffic and was hit and killed by a driver.

    Investigators said the driver stayed on the scene but Marcano Suarez ran away.

    Marcano Suarez is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

