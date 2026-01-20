Investigators execute search warrant at Orlando home, human remains specialist on site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators executed a search warrant at an address on South Lee Avenue and searched the property’s grounds.

A crew from Florida Gulf Coast University was on site. This team is part of the human identity and trauma analysis division, which has moved around different areas in the backyard, indicating a thorough search. Earlier efforts included K9 units deployed to search the area.

Family members and friends of Robertyne Sulfranc, a 32-year-old woman, were also present at the scene.

The missing bulletin for Sulfranc from the Orlando Police Department was posted on December 18th.

The Orlando Police Department has not confirmed whether this search was related to the Sulfranc case, and there has been no word on whether any evidence was recovered.

