Orange County therapist stabbed to death by former client in apparent murder-suicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On January 19, 2026, around 9 p.m., a stabbing at a mental health counseling office led to the death of 44-year-old Rebecca White and serious injuries to another person.

The report states that White was a Licensed Mental Health Counselor. The attacker, Michael Smith, a former client of White, was subsequently discovered dead by apparent suicide.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of Lee Road following reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found White had been stabbed and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The second victim, a man in his 30s, received surgery and is expected to recover. He was in a therapy session with White that concluded just prior to the attack.

The second victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, notified authorities during the attack by calling 911 after trying to intervene. He is currently recovering after surgery, according to medical personnel.

Smith went to White’s office demanding to see her. After she refused to let him in, he pulled out a knife and attacked both victims before escaping.

On January 20, 2026, around 7:45 a.m., deputies discovered Smith’s body, with initial signs pointing toward suicide.

The authorities have not released additional information on the ongoing investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group