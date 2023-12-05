Orange County deputies release new evidence in deadly shooting at apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County have released new evidence after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex last week.

It’s been nearly a week since 20-year-old Keyon Bachelor was shot and killed at the Southern Oaks apartments in Pine Hills.

Officials have released a new video of a person that deputies believe could have some answers about what happened in the moments around the shooting.

Watch: Marion County deputies search for gunman after deadly shooting near Dollar General

Deputies said the man in the video is not considered a suspect or person of interest.

The man is seen in the video turning around and looking in the direction of where the shooting occurred.

He then walks off cutting through the playground.

Read: Brevard County behavioral analyst accused of committing sexual offense against 10-year-old

The man is seen wearing a dark-colored tracksuit with a backpack and bright-colored sneakers.

The time stamp on the video shows him walking away around 3:41 p.m.

Read: Woman killed in apparent shark attack off Mexico’s Pacific coast

Three minutes before that, the video shows Bachelor going up the steps of an apartment with what appears to be a gun.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group