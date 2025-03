ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy is being hailed a hero for saving a dog from a house fire.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Romero jumped a 6-foot fence, rushed to the back of the house, and kicked out a door panel, to save an English bulldog that was trapped inside.

The dog is now safe in the care of animal services.

