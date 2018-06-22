0 Orange County employee accused of inappropriate sexual behavior resigns

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County employee who was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior resigned Friday, the Orange County comptroller's office said.

"Karen Peters submitted her resignation this morning, and we accepted it," agency spokeswoman Cathy Dixon said.

A 31-page investigative report said Peters improperly photographed a University of Central Florida intern and shared the photo in a sexually charged conversation on Facebook. Peters also sent photos and video of herself masturbating at her desk, the report said.

Read: 'This is not what our citizens expect,' mayor says of worker accused of inappropriate behavior

Prior to being hired by Diamond's office, Peters worked for the county's Human Resources Division, which is a separate entity.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs told Channel 9 Monday that Peters should have been fired.

Jacobs said she told her senior staff to warn the comptroller's office that Peters was under investigation, and she wanted the office to hold off on the hire until the investigation was complete.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond told Channel 9 Tuesday that his office knew Peters was under investigation when she was hired, but he said his office didn't have details and know how serious the allegations were.

Read: 'This is not what our citizens expect,' mayor says of worker accused of inappropriate behavior

Diamond said Tuesday that Peters' behavior was disgusting, but he said she wouldn't be fired, because he believes in second chances and she has very valuable skills.

The comptroller's office will no longer hire job candidates who are under investigation at the workplace, Diamond said Tuesday.

Peters worked for the county for almost 18 years.

Watch: Orange County Human Resources Division investigated after allegations of inappropriate behavior

The former @OrangeCoFL HR worker resigned today from her position with the @occompt. On Tuesday the Comptroller told me he wasn’t going to fire her because he believed in 2nd chances. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/XpM8QNaoxs — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) June 22, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.