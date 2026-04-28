Orange County expands mobile health and recovery services

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Health Services is expanding access to medical and recovery care in east Orange County through a new partnership with Specialized Treatment, Education and Prevention Services Incorporated.

The Better Access to Treatment Mobile unit will begin operating on April 27 at Transformation Village in Bithlo, where it will offer free primary care, mental health services, substance-use recovery resources, and HIV and Hepatitis C testing.

The mobile unit will be available every Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing services directly to residents experiencing housing instability.

The effort aims to improve access to care for more than 1,000 residents in east Orange County who currently face barriers to receiving services.

“By bringing these services to Transformation Village, we are helping residents better connect with the health-related resources available in their community,” Hall said.

The partnership also addresses health risks associated with housing instability, according to Cheryl Bello.

“This population is nine times more likely to die from an overdose than those with stable housing,” Bello said.

The initiative aims to improve health outcomes and reduce drug-related deaths by expanding access to care and recovery resources.

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