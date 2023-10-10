Orange County eyes compromise to replace destroyed ‘off the books’ fence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fence that used to divide two communities before it was torn down in February is now dividing community members as they ask for it to be replaced.

The fence, which ran along Watauga Avenue in Orlando at Surrey Drive, East Kaley Street and Edland Drive, was destroyed by a woman and some teenagers tired of watching kids try to climb over it as they walked to and from school.

Delila Smalley was never charged for the vandalism because Orlando and Orange County law enforcement officers couldn’t figure out which government the fence belonged to. It ultimately was decided that a then-Orange County commissioner ordered the construction of the fence “off the books” decades ago.

On Tuesday, Orange County commissioners heard options for an official replacement and were tasked with either constructing a fence with a pedestrian opening, a closed fence or opening the three roads to vehicle traffic onto Watauga.

Several residents, including Smalley, requested a replacement with pedestrian and bicycle access. Others demanded a closed fence, citing crime concerns.

Commissioners, especially Nicole Wilson and Christine Moore, took issue with closing off all three intersections, which would force elementary-age students to walk an extra half mile to get to school.

Others like Mayra Uribe said the county shouldn’t condone the destruction of a fence that had been around for decades – as unofficial as the fence was.

Ultimately, commissioners leaned toward replacing the fence at all three intersections but leaving an opening for the students and other pedestrians at East Kaley, which left neither group satisfied.

Commissioners agreed to delay their vote for several weeks to allow the county to conduct a traffic study and see if any of the three streets had room for a sidewalk.

