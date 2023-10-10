2 dead following early morning shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died following a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Santa Anita Street.

On scene, they found two people — a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s — who had been shot.

Investigators said both patients were rushed to a hospital but neither survived.

Their names have not been released.

Officials did not release details about what may have led to the shooting or if a suspect is being sought in the case.

The Sheriff’s Office said its investigation is continuing.

