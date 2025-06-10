Orange County faces enrollment decline and anticipates funding loss

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County reports a decline in enrollment for the upcoming school year

The Orange County Public Schools said they anticipate that funding will also drop for the upcoming school year.

Orange County Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez announced during the State of Schools address that enrollment has decreased by 25 percent, which translates to about 3,000 fewer students.

This decline could lead to an estimated loss of approximately $28 million in state funding.

To help boost enrollment numbers, the district said it has hired a recruitment company that specializes in attracting students from private schools, charter schools, and homeschools.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group