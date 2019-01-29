Orange County firefighters responded to a house fire on Liming Ave in Pine Hills.
Video from Skywitness 9 shows thick smoke coming from a one-story home around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters concentrated on a garage and what appears to be an attached shed.
Firefighters have not yet said if anyone is hurt or how the fire started. This is a breaking story. Stay with WFTV.com and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon as we work to gather more information. Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
