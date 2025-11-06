Orange County firefighters and county officials are at an impasse over contract negotiations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters and county officials are at an impasse over a new contract, with negotiations heading to a Special Magistrate after breaking down.

The contract talks, which have been ongoing for nearly three years, focus on significant pay raises and benefits. The Firefighters Association rejected the county’s offer of raises between $36,000 to $46,000 over three years, arguing it is insufficient to retain staff.

Union President Chris Ritchie stated that the proposed pay scales would leave firefighters $10,000 to $15,000 behind their peers by the third and fifth years.

Fire Chief Anthony Rios emphasized that the county’s proposal addresses low starting wages, with starting pay set to be over $59,000.

The union has not allowed its members to vote on any of the county’s offers, citing concerns over competitiveness and high health care premiums.

Chief Rios highlighted that the proposal includes significant increases for new employees and better paramedic incentives. The ongoing dispute will not impact emergency services, ensuring that public safety remains unaffected.

The contract dispute now moves to a Special Magistrate for review, with the possibility of the county commission voting if no agreement is reached.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group