Orange County high school coach accused of using phone to take 'upskirt' picture of parent

APOPKA, Fla. - A career coach at Sheeler High School is being accused of taking a picture up a woman's skirt on school grounds.
Police were called to the school in the 800 block of East Semoran Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of the incident involving 48-year-old Michael Johnson and the victim.
Upon arrival, police asked Johnson if they could search his phone, and initially, they found no photos in relation to the incident, police said.
The victim told officers that she was standing in the hallway with Johnson and other parents, when Johnson allegedly took a photo under her dress as she was bent forward to write contact information on a sheet of paper.
There were no surveillance cameras in the area where the incident took place, according to police.
Officials later reviewed Johnson's phone again, finding several "up-skirt" videos of unsuspecting victims, according to an arrest affidavit. While no pictures or videos of the victim at Sheeler High School were found on his phone, investigators had reason to charge Johnson for the finding of other videos.
Johnson was later arrested and his laptop, the phone that was allegedly used in the filming and another phone were taken into custody.
He faces one charge of video voyeurism.
