0 Orange County inmate loses part of his finger after being booked into jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Corrections is now investigating how an inmate lost part of his finger while in jail custody.

It happened within five minutes of Jackie Manning arriving at the jail on Sunday. Orlando police, jail staff and the inmate himself all said he was unruly upon arrival.

"It was God's — he gave it to me,” Manning said.

The injury is hard to look at minus the bandage. Manning remembers some of what happened.

“He told me to shut the 'f' up and kicked the food slat door with my finger there,” Manning said. "Now, I don't think he realized it was going to chop my finger off probably thought it was just going to shut me up and shut the door."

He's injured, but Manning is no angel. He’s been locked up before.

“Quite a few,” he said. “I'd say at least 15 times.”

He even served prison time for battery.

Last week, he was arrested on a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped, but Manning admits he was drunk.

Orlando police notified the jail he was coming and uncooperative.

"I probably was,” he said. “I didn't want to be in jail."

The report states he was kicking, yelling racial slurs and threats like, "I'll kill all of you." Officers used force to subdue him and then cuffed his hands and legs. They also put a "spit mask" on his face.

He was injured as officers removed his cuffs through a food port.

"The food slat actually opens and closes up and down," he said.

The officer who closed it wrote, "As I secure the food port for the second time, I saw the inmate bleeding from his finger and fingertip attached to the food port."

The jail's incident report states an officer started recording shortly after Manning got to the sally port.

Eyewitness News requested the video, but the jail doesn't have to hand it over. It's exempt from a public records request because it relates to jail security.

The chief of Orange County Corrections confirmed there's an investigation. The jail said all officers involved are working as normal.

