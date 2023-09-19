Orange County jury to decide fate of man injured in deputy-involved shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — A trial is underway for a man shot by Orange County deputies in 2021.

Avery Williams is facing accusations that he flashed a gun at deputies while running away from them.

The case gained more attention in November when deputies protested a plea deal prosecutors were trying to make.

The plea deal, which ultimately didn’t go through, offered Williams 15 years behind bars.

Williams now faces up to 30 in prison if the jury convicts him.

There’s no question Williams was involved in the incident after his attorneys admitted it and he’s still using a wheelchair.

The question now is if he essentially threatened deputies with his gun while running from them or if those deputies shot without reason.

Prosecutors have another problem on their hands though.

The deputy who said he saw a gun and first shot Williams was arrested in February for state and federal child sex crimes.

Prosecutors had to break that news to the jury before calling him as their first witness.

And the defense spent a lot of time making sure his credibility problems, and the fact that his state cases were dropped, were front and center.

Six jury members will decide Williams’ fate.

This trial is expected to be short, with deliberations beginning Wednesday.

