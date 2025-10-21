Orange County K9 deputy seizes 30 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — K9 Molly, a police dog with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, assisted deputies in seizing 30 kilograms of cocaine during a routine traffic stop in south Orange County.

The incident happened when deputies pulled over a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, K9 Molly indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, resulting in deputies discovering and confiscating the cocaine.

The specific location within south Orange County where the incident occurred has not been revealed.

Thanks to K9 Molly’s sharp senses and the efforts of the Orange County Sheriff’s deputies, a large quantity of cocaine has been taken off the streets.

