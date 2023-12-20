Orange County leaders open new Cypress Grove Park Dog Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a new park where people in Orange County can take their dogs.

A new dog park opened this week at Cypress Grove Park on Holden Avenue near S. Orange Avenue.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Commissioner Mayra Uribe cut the ribbon on the Cypress Grove Park Dog Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The dog park features areas for both large and small dogs.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

