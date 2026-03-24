Orange County leaders to vote on firefighter pay and health care benefits

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Board of County Commissioners is holding an impasse hearing Tuesday to decide on pay and health care for local firefighters.

The meeting aims to resolve a labor dispute that has lasted nearly three years.

This is considered to be a last-chance meeting, as the board could step in to break the deadlock after previous negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

Commissioners are expected to hear arguments from both sides before voting on unresolved contract elements, including how raises are implemented and how health care costs are addressed.

Under the current proposal, firefighters would also receive further pay increases after completing their training.

Union representatives argue that the proposal does not address the needs of the entire department.

They say that while starting pay is rising, experienced firefighters continue to fall behind their peers in other nearby departments.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has defended the proposal as a historic investment.

“Offered a substantial pay increase to the firefighters a pay increase beyond what they have ever seen, but at this point the union...still not sufficient,” Demings said.

The move to a commission vote follows a failed attempt to reach a resolution in November.

A special magistrate was unable to bring the two sides to an agreement at that time, resulting in the current impasse.

County officials confirmed that emergency services remain fully staffed and operational during the contract dispute.

If the commission votes to approve the terms Tuesday, the new contract would run through October 2027.

If the board does not approve the contract, the labor dispute will continue.

See more in the video above.

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