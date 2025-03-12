Orange County leaders warn some are taking advantage of people at troubled Tymber Skan complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Orange County are warning investors who are allegedly trying to take advantage of people at the troubled Tymber Skan complex.

Residents have been pushing Orange County to let them save their homes as the county seeks to tear everything down and start again.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said they have learned that some people begging for the county’s assistance are in it for profit.

Demings is making it clear he’ll protect investors to a degree.

“They were really more interested in the return on their investment, less interested in the plight of the people who live on the property,” Demings said.

County leaders say they want to make a decision about this property’s future by this summer.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group